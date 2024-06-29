Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $3.75

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 100.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

