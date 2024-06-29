Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $84.93

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Centene stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

