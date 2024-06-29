Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 4,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $3,602,000.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

