Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

