AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $30.13 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 677,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,128,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.23% of Campbell Soup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Campbell Soup by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

