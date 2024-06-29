AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 4,953 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Shopify worth $52,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

SHOP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.05. 6,313,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320,580. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

