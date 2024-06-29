AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $39.89 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $17.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,643.40. The company had a trading volume of 249,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,085. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,616.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,607.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

