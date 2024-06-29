AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410,765 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,542,000 after purchasing an additional 457,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TECK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

