AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 49,236 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $65,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. 9,253,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $389.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

