Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.13. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 36,723 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -899.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.