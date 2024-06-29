Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MAA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 844,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,862. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

