Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after purchasing an additional 506,950 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $137.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,562,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

