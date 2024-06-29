Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,547,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,717. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

