Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 974.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,807,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,886,191. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

