AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$597,006.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.17. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$23.15 and a 12 month high of C$31.50.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

