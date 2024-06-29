Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
AWEVF remained flat at $1.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,321. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
