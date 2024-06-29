Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

AWEVF remained flat at $1.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,321. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

