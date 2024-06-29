Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 316,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 326,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Alpha Lithium Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
About Alpha Lithium
Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Lithium
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.