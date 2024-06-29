Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
HIDE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.
About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
