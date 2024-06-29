Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,454,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,370 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $105,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.