Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $150.95 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $150.95 million and approximately $902,564.23 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 263,987,578 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

