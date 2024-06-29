Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Airbus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Airbus Trading Down 1.9 %

EADSY stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.3635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

