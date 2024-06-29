Aion Trading Down 12.5% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $87.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00083092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011144 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 376.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

