AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% per year over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

