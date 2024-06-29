Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $3.23. Agile Group shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

Agile Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

