aelf (ELF) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. aelf has a market capitalization of $257.07 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,311,899 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

