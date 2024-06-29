Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 192,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 134,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Adventus Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

