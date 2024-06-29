Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 347,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advantest has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $914.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.83 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantest will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.