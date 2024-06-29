Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,381 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,169,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,151,605. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

