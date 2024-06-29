Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $204.36

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.36 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.75). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 258,773 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3,057.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

