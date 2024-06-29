Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXG remained flat at $0.78 during trading on Friday. 9,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,213. Addentax Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

