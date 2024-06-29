Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 6,666 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $175.35. 995,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $177.25.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

View Our Latest Report on WCN

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.