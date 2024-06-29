Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,343,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

