Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 4,934 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $268,686,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 3,195,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

