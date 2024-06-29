Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Methanex worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Methanex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. 248,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.