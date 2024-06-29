Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $524.63 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The company has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.