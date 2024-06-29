Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 24,500 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,919. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

