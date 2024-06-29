Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.00. 924,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.33 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

