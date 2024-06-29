Addenda Capital Inc. Has $57.30 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $57,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.11. 1,147,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,901. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.