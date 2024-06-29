Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Singular Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.78. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.03 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.