Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,502,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,411.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,678,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,414. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

