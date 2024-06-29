Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.25, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after purchasing an additional 388,067 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

