92,735 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

