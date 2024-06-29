6,015 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

