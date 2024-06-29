500 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,858,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,007,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

