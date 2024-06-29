2,960 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. 1,845,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,251. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

