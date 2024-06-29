257,870 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after buying an additional 2,009,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 1,528,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,767,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,304,000 after buying an additional 1,765,925 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,553,654 shares of company stock valued at $683,603,211. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,557,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

