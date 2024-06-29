25,271 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.