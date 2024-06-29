1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 23,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 10,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

