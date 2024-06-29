1,956 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 516,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $162.21. 56,169,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,151,605. The stock has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

