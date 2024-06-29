1,859 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $241.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $283.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

